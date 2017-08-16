Elaine taking on 1,000-mile Cadiz challenge

A recently-retired Bishop Wilton woman is about to embark on a mammoth 1,000-mile cycling challenge.

Elaine Hirst, 64, is hoping to cycle to Cadiz in southern Spain to raise funds for the charity War Child.

Elaine Hirst is set to take on a 1,000 journey to Cadiz to raise funds for the charity War Child.

Since stepping away from work Elaine has been gearing up for the challenge, which is due to start on Friday 25 August and is expected to take less than a month to complete.

Elaine regularly cycles around the Wolds, and by tackling this journey she is hoping to bring in much-needed funds for the charity that offers support to children living with the effects of conflict.

Elaine has lived in Bishop Wilton for 32 years, originally moving to the area to be head of drama at Woldgate.

Elaine said: “I want to do this ride because I needed to set myself a mega-challenge to mark my 64th year and stopping work – and to show everyone that it is not about retiring – its an exciting new phase.

“I’m doing the ride solo and unsupported and planning my own route and stops as I go to make it even more of a challenge.

“I’m learning a bit of basic bike maintenance, just in case, and polishing up my Spanish.

“Hearing of temperatures of 40 degrees in Spain makes me a bit nervous though.

“Because I am going to do it anyway I thought I would use the opportunity to raise money for a cause that is so important to me. Children are the helpless victims of war in so many countries.”

Visit Elaine’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/1600kmstocadiz to donate to the cause.