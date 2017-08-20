Chance to hire school facilities

Pocklington School has launched a new facilities hire booklet which includes a greater offering of residential facilities than ever before.

The school offers a range of facilities to hire during school holidays for conferences, events, celebrations, performances and sports activities.

With a music school, the Tom Stoppard Theatre, a range of large and small meeting rooms, extensive sports facilities and accommodation across four boarding houses for up to 130 people, the new booklet outlines the wide variety on offer.

Some non-residential facilities are available to hire in term time as well.

For the first time, Fenwick-Smith House features amongst the facilities available to hire in 2018. This area can accommodate up to 40 guests.

Mr Andrew D’Arcy, domestic bursar at the school said: “The wide range of facilities we have on site at Pocklington School have been hired out to many different organisations over the years during the school holidays.

“From orchestras, theatre companies and youth groups to sports camps, conference organisers and families celebrating special occasions, our campus is busy throughout the year.

“With our mix of modern and historic buildings in a unique setting on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds, our new booklet gives a great overview of what we have available to hire, plus details of our award-winning catering provision, which continues to impress year on year.”

The new booklet is available at www.pocklingtonschool.com/the-foundation/facility-hire.

For enquiries about hiring facilities at Pocklington School contact facilities@pocklingtonschool.com or call 01759 321200.