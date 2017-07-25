Economy gets £80,000 lift from festival

Pocklington Arts Centre’s Platform Festival, held in the town’s Old Station, once again proved to be a huge success with more than 2,700 people attending the four-day event.

Customers travelled from all over the UK (and Hong Kong, Japan and Ireland) to watch headline performances from KT Tunstall, Levellers, Ross Noble and Kate Rusby.

KT Tunstall performs at the festival.

James Duffy, assistant manager at the Arts Centre, said: “The feedback for the festival, from both audience members and performers, has been overwhelmingly positive. The atmosphere from start to finish was fantastic and all the reviews have been very pleasing.

“The festival not only provides a platform for local/regional and national performers, it also increases the centre’s profile/brand awareness across the region in addition to that of the town.

“We estimate Platform brings in excess of £80,000 into the local economy with local hotels, B&Bs, campsites and restaurants all reporting increased trade.

“A huge thank you must go to Mark Ronan and his team at Pocklington School for their continued support in letting us use the The Old Station for the event, with special thanks to Paul Bennett and Andrew D’Arcy.

Ward Thomas on stage at the Platform Festival.

“This is in addition to our fantastic team of volunteers who work tirelessly throughout the festival week.”