Ebor Vale’s appeal for votes in competition

A charity is hoping to gain public support after reaching the final of a national online voting competition.

Ebor Vale Riding for the Disabled Group, which is based near Barmby Moor, has reached the final stages of the One Family Foundation competition to win a quad bike and trailer.

The important facility now needs people to vote for it in the contest before the deadline of Wednesday 6 September.

A spokesman for Ebor Vale said: “We are run and managed by volunteers and this is an essential piece of equipment for field hygiene/maintenance for our ponies and horses. Being a small group we have difficulty in getting enough online votes to win so we are putting out an appeal for people in the East Riding area to donate a moment for an act of random kindness and vote for us.”

The link to vote is: https://foundation.onefamily.com/projects/quad-quandry/