Ebor Vale riding group banks £622

Staff at the TSB Market Weighton branch have helped raise £622 for their Local Charity Partner – Ebor Vale Riding for the Disabled Group.

During the partnership, TSB organised numerous events such as book sales, bake sales, a Christmas hamper and an Easter egg raffle.

The money raised has helped towards day-to-day costs of the riding school at Barmby Moor.

A TSB spokesman said: “We would like to thank Ebor Vale for the fantastic work it does within the local community. We’d like to wish it the very best for the future.”

Angela Payne of the Ebor Vale Group said: “Thank you to TSB Market Weighton for the time and effort they have put into raising money to support our group.

“It has been great to work in partnership with the team.”