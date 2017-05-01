Ebor Vale rides to £1,000 grant

The East Riding of Yorkshire Youth and Family Support Service recently hosted the Positive Activities Grant awards presentation evening at County Hall in Beverley.

Ebor Vale Riding for the Disabled, based at Barmby Moor, was one of the successful community groups.

It was awarded a £1,000 grant towards its core funding at the ceremony.

The director of children, families and schools Kevin Hall, who presented the award to Ebor Vale, said: “It was wonderful to meet chairman Ken Darcy and Calum Darcy (carriage driver) of Ebor Vale Riding for the Disabled.

“The award will enable the group to deliver positive activities to children and young people to help improve their personal, social, educational development as well as provide some great fun activities”