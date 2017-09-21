East Riding artists sign up for Mixed Messages exhibition

More than 40 members of the East Riding Artists group have applied to show their work in the forthcoming exhibition at Pocklington Arts Centre.

The exhibition is called Mixed Messsages – a title chosen to allow all the artists to show off their vast range of talents.

Opening on Wednesday 27 September, the exhibition will run until Thursday 16 November.

Larry Malkin, chairman of the East Riding Artists, said: “We are delighted to have had such a response from our artists to exhibit their work in Pocklington. We hope that as many people as possible will visit our exhibition.”