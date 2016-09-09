E-fit released following attempted abduction

Detectives investigating an alleged attempted abduction have release an E-Fit of a man they would like to identify and speak to about the incident.

A 41-year-old woman was walking her dog when a man grabbed her, before dragging her down nearby chalk path at around 8pm on Wednesday September 7.

The woman struck out at the man before running off and reporting the incident to the police.

The incident happened in Church Hill, South Cave.

The victim sustained grazes and has been left very shaken by the incident.

An E-Fit of the suspect has been released and he is described as white, aged around their 60’s with a medium build and had grey hair. He was wearing a blue hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms. It is believed the man may have been using a white/grey coloured van which the woman passed prior to the alleged incident.

Anyone who can identify the man or who can assist police enquiries are urged to call the police on 101 quoting log 554 of 07/09/16 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111.