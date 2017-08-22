Drivers warned over stones on the road

Motorists using the main A166 route through Stamford Bridge are being warned to drive carefully after stones were spilt on the highway.
A large amount of fist-sized stones, along with hundreds of smaller ones, are currently on the road and may damage cars.
Ward Councillor Andy Strangeway said: “I have referred the spillage to the council’s highways department and expect the situation to be addressed ASAP.”
