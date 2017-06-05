Drivers warned of petrol scam

Drivers have been warned following numerous reports of a scam in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Humberside Police took to Twitter to warn drivers of a scam where a man appears to have run out of petrol and is asking for money to purchase more.

Multiple reports have been recorded in the East Riding area at the weekend.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A male offers victims item of jewelry as collateral, and offers a business card to re-assure that he will reimburse any money given - details on (the) card refer to a business address in Dublin.

"The male is smartly dressed and gives the appearance of a businessman he is using a black BMW and possible in company with another male.

"On the face of it his story seems entirely plausible - this is a scam.

"Initial investigation shows same scam being perpetrated at different locations here and abroad.

"If you see male or are approached by him, please do not hand over any money, and ring us straight away."