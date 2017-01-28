Down Memory Lane - picture special

If you have any information about the photos included in this column, please email us at news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk or write to us at Down Memory Lane, Pocklington Post, Newchase Court, Hopper Hill Road, Scarborough Business Park, Scarborough, YO11 3YS. If you would like to send in your own photographs, please do. Include all the information about when and where they were taken, who is in the picture and, where appropriate, what they are doing now.

Please email pictures if possible but they can also be submitted by post. All photographs sent by post can be returned so please supply a stamped, addressed envelope. This column has been compiled by Roger Pattison.

Presentation in 1992.

Operation Lifestyle team in 1992.

George Street in 1992, a new restaurant?

Dogs Day Out in 1992.

Market Weighton in 1992.

Cool for cats in 1992.