Distinguished gathering of classic bikers

A classic motorcycle event is due to take place in Stamford Bridge later this month.

The third Backfire ‘Bikes at the Bridge’ social will be held on Sunday 24 September, between 12.30pm and 5pm.

The Distinguished Gentlemans Ride will be visiting the Stanford Bridge event.

The gathering will give members of the public the chance to take a look around the classic and modern vehicles and talk to some of the owners.

This event will also see dapper motorcyclists from the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride join proceedings.

The group, which highlights men’s medical issues, will begin the ride, organised by A1 Moto Services, in York before eventually reaching Stamford Bridge.

Paul Garbutt, organiser of the Backfire event, said: “This is the third Backfire gathering in the village which are being promoted to encourage interest towards classic bikes and scooters in this area.

“The first classic bike event held at the New Inn public house and was an overwhelming success with all who attended.

“With the help of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Stamford Bridge Parish Council and the participating local businesses, we will be based in the village square car park, which will be closed for the event from 10am till 5pm.

“We are so pleased to be chosen to host the destination for The North Yorkshire 2017 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, which is a mixed gender event.

“The riders make a real effort to get dressed up in their best attire for their rides.

“As long as the weather is kind it will be a fantastic event for bikers, visitors and residents alike.”