Discovery Day offers opportunity to try out coracle on canal

The Canal and River Trust, the charity that looks after the Pocklington Canal, is hosting a special Discovery Day of free family-friendly drop-in activities on Saturday 2 September between 10am and 4pm.

The rare opportunity to explore the landlocked Canal Head from the water while navigating the canal in a traditional coracle looks set to be a highlight of the day’s activities.

Considered to be the oldest form of water transportation dating back centuries, the construction of coracles has remained largely unchanged in modern times.

The small, circular traditional solo vessel is propelled by a paddle, like a kayak or canoe.

A basketwork frame made using willow or hazel wood is covered either in animal hide sealed to make them watertight.

Willow weaving, guided nature walks around Canal Head with expert ecologist Phil Taylor of Eco Sapien, pond-dipping and a heritage trail with prizes will also be part of the free, family fun on offer.

Lizzie Dealey, project officer at the trust said: “Pocklington Canal is a wonderful, picturesque waterway, yet it remains a hidden gem.

“Over the past year we began a three-year project, with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund, to restore and reveal the history and ecology of this waterway.

“I hope people will come and learn more about this stunning, historic canal at our Discovery Day, with even more exciting announcements planned ahead of its bicentenary in 2018.”