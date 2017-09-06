Discovery Day fun at Pocklington’s Canal Head

The Pocklington Canal Discovery Day, organised by the Canal and River Trust, saw more than 200 people take part in various activities.

The trust arranged a wide range of family activities on the day, including an opportunity to explore the Canal Head from the water while navigating a traditional coracle.

A member of The Canal and River Trust dog called Frazer, keeps a close watch on Joe McGouran, 9, of York, as he tries his hand at pond dipping.

Considered to be the oldest form of water transportation dating back centuries, the construction of coracles has remained largely unchanged in modern times.

The small, circular traditional solo vessel is propelled by a paddle, like a kayak or canoe.

Willow weaving, guided nature walks around Canal Head with expert ecologist Phil Taylor of Eco Sapien, pond-dipping and a heritage trail with prizes were also part of the free fun day.

The event marked the end of the ‘Big Summer’ programme and the first 12 months of the Gem in the Landscape project – a three-year programme of activity supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Zach Gibbeson, 6, has fun in a traditional coracle at Pocklington Canal Head.

Lizzie Dealey, project officer at the Canal and River Trust, said: “The day was well attended with more than 200 people trying out the different activities on offer.

“We are now looking forward to next year when we will be celebrating the canal’s bicentenary.

“The bicentenary year will see many more fun days with visitors getting out on the water, looking at the past history, and exploring all the great nature on offer along the waterway.”

Visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk to find out more about the Canal and River Trust.

Cris Fernandes helps to create a willow hare watched by Leilah Vyner of Dragon Willow.