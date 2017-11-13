Dignitaries visit hearing dogs venue

Staff at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People were thrilled to welcome East Riding of Yorkshire Civic Dignitaries to their Beatrice Wright Centre at Bielby.

The guests included the High Sheriff of East Riding, the chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, the Lord Mayor of Kingston upon Hull, the town mayor of Hornsea, the deputy town mayor of Bridlington along with other special guests.

Lucy Ward, community fundraising manager for Hearing Dogs, said “We were thrilled that so many local civic dignitaries took time out of their busy schedules to visit our training centre so that they could learn more about our life-changing work. They all seemed to enjoy their visit and were very interested in finding out more about our work and how it impacts on the local community.”