Development named after local scientist

Housebuilder McCarthy and Stone has named its new retirement living development in Pocklington, which launches in December.

The developer has decided to name the site on George Street, Rogerson Court, in tribute to William Rogerson – an early 19th Century scientist.

A historic figure locally, William Rogerson was born and raised in Pocklington and was one of a group of notable self-taught astronomers from the area. In 1826, he was appointed as one of the calculators of the Royal Observatory in Greenwich.

Liz Green at McCarthy and Stone said: “William Rogerson is a historic figure of Pocklington, and his life is well documented for his contribution to science, which is why we thought this would make a fitting tribute.”