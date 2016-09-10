Developers set to fund proposed flood scheme

Proposals for a new flood alleviation scheme, which is estimated to cost £3million, will be discussed at a public consultation next week.

The scheme, which aims to prevent future flooding to Pocklington Town Centre, is linked to a proposed development of about 200 houses on land north of The Mile.

Developer Persimmon Homes Yorkshire is set to mainly fund the new flood measures which will protect around 130 homes and businesses. Plans and drawing, which involve an earth structure located in rural farmland to the north east of the town, in a river valley, will be on show at the consultation.

Pocklington town centre was hit by flooding on Boxing Day 2015. The new proposed structures will store potential flood water from Pocklington Beck upstream of the town.

Councillor Symon Fraser, portfolio holder for asset management, housing and the environment, said: “I hope that as many people as possible will come along to Burnby Hall to see these proposals, which, if implemented, will greatly reduce the risk of flooding to the businesses in the town centre.” The concept of the residential development in this location has been agreed in the council’s new Local Plan.

Simon Usher, managing director at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are at a pre-application stage for around 200 much needed new homes on land off Mile End Park in Pocklington.

“Residents’ views are important to us and will be considered prior to our application submission. This feedback will help us to create a development that can benefit the local community.”

The free consultation will take place at Burnby Hall on Wednesday September 14 between 2.30pm and 7pm.