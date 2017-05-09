Developer serves up tennis club support

Housebuilder Linden Homes is continuing its support for one of East Riding’s most popular and long-running leisure facilities – Pocklington Tennis Club.

Established in 1921, the Hodsow Lane-based club has grown in to the area’s premier tennis facility with around 100 adult members and large junior section – as well as running sessions for all ages and abilities.

Linden Homes sales manager Julie Hubbard presented a cheque to the club as a continuation of the developer’s ongoing sponsorship.

She said: “We are delighted to continue our association with Pocklington Tennis Club, a fantastic facility for the residents of the town and beyond.”

Located just a stone’s throw from Linden Homes East Yorkshire’s Wilberforce Manor and The Balk developments, the club provides a perfect social and sporting facility on the doorstep for new residents.

Visit www.lindenhomes.co.uk to find out more details about these and other developments in the East Yorkshire region.