Dementia role taken by mayor

The Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Christine Iredale, has become Dewsbury and District Hospital’s first-ever dementia ambassador.

She was given a tour of the elderly care unit on Ward 2 in the Bronte Centre at Dewsbury and District Hospital where she met with some of the patients.

The mayor also visited the vintage tea themed reminiscence Rempod, designed to provoke happy tea-time memories for those living with dementia.

The elderly care ward, located in the Bronte Tower at Dewsbury and District Hospital, currently supports 24 patients, and many of these have been diagnosed with dementia.

The mayor will now take up the role as dementia ambassador for the hospital, which will see her promote the message that health care for older people with dementia matters.

Dementia UK is currently one of the Mayor of Kirklees’s chosen charities.

The idea to appoint dementia ambassadors came from The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust Lead Dementia Nurse, Anita Ruckledge MBE.

She said: “We are delighted to have the full support of the Mayor of Kirklees in helping to promote the importance of care for elderly patients with dementia.

“Dementia affects everyone differently, and it’s so important that everyone affected by the condition is treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Cllr Iredale said: “I am honoured to be asked to become a Dementia ambassador on behalf of Dewsbury and District Hospital.

“There have been such great improvements in elderly care in recent years but conditions like dementia can be heart-breaking. We need to show compassion for patients and indeed the carers who often take the strain on their behalf.”