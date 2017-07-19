Daredevil wings it with charity cheque

A daredevil RAF veteran has handed over a cheque for almost £3,000 to Beverley Alzheimer’s Society Side by Side service following his wing walk in May.

Geoff Cook, who took the wing walk to mark his 70th birthday, presented the cheque at the Wolds Glider Club – and went up in a glider along with 15 other Alzheimer’s Society members.

He took on the aerial feat after he was diagnosed with dementia, determined to tackle negativity around the condition.

Side by Side pairs a volunteer with people living with dementia so they can get out and about. It is looking for volunteers in the Pocklington, Market Weighton and Stamford Bridge areas. If you can spare some time contact r.campbell-blair@alzheimers.org.uk or call 01482 211255.