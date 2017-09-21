Danny moving forward with new business

A former serviceman who lives in Stamford Bridge is about to embark on a new mission.

Danny English, who served with the Green Howards, is set to run the Focus Removals franchise which will cover the YO and HG postcodes.

He is hoping to concentrate on commercial removals as he develops his business but will also cater for domestic contracts.

Mr English said: “The franchise is 90% owned managed and managed by ex-service personnel and is a nation-wide concern, but my area will cover the Yorkshire area.

“My last posting with the Green Howards was at Strensall Barracks in York, which is why I now live in Stamford Bridge.

“My business partners are all friends I have served with.

“They already have franchises in Lincolnshire and Hartlepool.

“We have spotted a void in the market here and I am exciting about the business. This is a great opportunity for me.

“The business doesn’t actually start until next month and I am currently trying to recruit people.

“I have my first clients booked in already and I am booking in jobs from October onwards, but I need more staff.”

For more information about the business or to find out more about job opportunities email Yorkshire@focusremovals.co.uk.

Alternatively, take a look at the company’s Facebook site or visit http://www.focusremovals.co.uk/yorkshire/