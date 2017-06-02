Cyclists serviced with cheque

Shell Pocklington Services delivered a major fillip to a group of fundraising cyclists as they passed through the town on the way to Paris.

The peloton, which is raising funds for the charity York against Cancer, were presented with a £2,000 cheque by Aziz Patel of the Brookfield Group.

Mr Patel said: “When our good friend and colleague Graham Kennedy, an industry veteran in the forecourt arena asked us to help raise funds for a cycle ride from York to Paris in aid of cancer, we were only too delighted to sponsor the team.

“It is a great cause and so many people have been touched by the effects of cancer.”