Cycling classes take you on a virtual ride

Customers at East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife in Pocklington can now enjoy Stages Flight cycling classes.

Stages bikes have been used by top athletes, and winners of the Tour de France.

The bikes can be used alongside Stages Flight, which invites indoor cyclists into a whole new world of exciting cycling experiences.

A spokesman said: “With Stages Flight the instructor can set up races, challenging cyclists to race against themselves, each other or time. With the Stages Flight route maker powered by Google Maps, indoor cyclists can test their strength against any route imaginable.

!The route and the position of each cyclist are visualised on the screen, allowing everyone to follow the race and their individual performance.”

Visit www.eastridingleisure.co.uk/francisscaife/ for more information or to book a session.