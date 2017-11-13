Crowds turn out to remember fallen

There was an excellent turn out at this year’s Pocklington Remembrance Day parade on Sunday (12 November).

Various organisations marched to Grape Lane at the World War II Memorial Garden to pay tribute to the fallen.

Paying respects to the fallen at Grape Lane.

The parade then made its way into Market Street to the World War 1 memorial for the second Act of Remembrance.

Following the well attended parade a Service of Remembrance was held in the Methodist Church.

Pocklingtons Royal British Legion branch standard is lowered at the WWI memorial.

Scouts and cubs lay wreaths at the war memorial.