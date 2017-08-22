North Yorkshire Police has released a video marking the 50th time teams have been sent out to "deny, detect and deter" criminal and terrorist activity in crowded places.

Project Servator, which was launched in April, has seen teams of police deployed to busy centres and major events, targeting criminals from pickpockets to terrorists.

The four and a half minute video shows how teams of highly visible and covert officers are used alongside potentially armed police, dogs, and ANPR teams, along with partners including the York Minster Police and the Royal Military Police.

North Yorkshire Police said deployments had been "unpredictable and intelligence-led by design" and had led to arrests for thefts and drug offences during patrols and vehicle checks.

They say a key element is the support of residents acting as "extra eyes and ears for the police" and since its launch there has been an increase in reports of suspicious activity from areas where it has been used.

Superintendent Mark Grange, who appears in the film and is North Yorkshire Police’s Operational Policing Training Lead and Strategic Lead for Project Servator, said: “We have been deploying Project Servator in busy town centres and crowded places since we launched the initiative in April 2017.

“We have produced a short film to depict how Project Servator draws on a number of tactics to enhance our existing tactics in a bid to deny, detect and deter a wide range of criminality whilst reassuring the public.

“For those who are not aware of it the film also aims to introduce businesses and the local community to the concept of Project Servator to help to explain the vital role that they have to play.

“Today marks our 50th Project Servator deployment and demonstrates our commitment to continue rolling it out on a regular, but unpredictable basis, to keep our county safe and secure.”

Chief Inspector Fiona Willey, of North Yorkshire Police’s Proactive Policing Command and Tactical Lead for Project Servator who also features in the film, added: “The film seeks to demonstrate how Project Servator combines effective police deployments with increased levels of vigilance within our communities to keep everyone safe."

The public is asked to call in anything they deem suspicious immediately by telling a police officer, by calling 101 or by calling the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321.

In an emergency call 999.