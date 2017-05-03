Two men beaten unconscious during attack in York city centre

TWO men were found unconscious with serious injuries after attack in York city centre.

Police said the two men were attacked by a group of men and women in the Castlegate area of York.

It happened at around 4.15am on Monday May 1, but police only released details today. (Weds May 3)

Both men were found unconscious with serious injuries. One of the men was taken to York Hospital for treatment where he remained for two nights.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Officers are urgently appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help us to identify those involved, to get in touch. In particular, they would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the assault.

"If you have any information which could assist the investigation please dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Amanda Bostwick or email Amanda.Bostwick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote reference number 12170074267 when passing on any information."