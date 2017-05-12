Plans submitted for £91m prison in Full Sutton that would hold 1,000 male inmates

Plans have been submitted to a council for a new £91m prison holding 1,000 male prisoners in East Yorkshire.

The new jail will be built on vacant land next to HMP Full Sutton, which will remain open during the development.

It’s one of four new developments announced by Justice Secretary Liz Truss as part of plans to reform the crisis-hit jail system.

A design and access statement says it will be designed and constructed to Category C Working Prison Standard for prisoners who “require a secure, enclosed environment and do not have the desire to breach security conditions”.

It could spell good news for the local economy, with the planning statement revealing a total of 508 staff would be directly employed at the jail. Of them 275 are expected to come from the local area.

Another 115 jobs could be created indirectly through the jail purchasing goods and services.

The jobs will include prison officers, managerial and healthcare jobs as well as in finance and administration.

As well as the 11 buildings within a secure perimiter fence, there will be a car park for with 279 spaces for staff and visitors.

More than 130 people attended public exhibitions last month, some raising concerns about traffic on Moor Lane and light pollution.

A number were “enthusiastic about the potential employment, “ a planning statement adds.

The Ministry of Justice is also applying for planning permission for jails in the North West, Kent and South Wales, as part of efforts to create up to 10,000 new prison places by 2020.

It is likely to go to East Riding Council’s planning committee in June or July.