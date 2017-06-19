Passenger punched and smashed York taxi window - CCTV appeal

Police want to identify a man and woman caught on CCTV after a York taxi's window was punched and smashed.

They got into the white Toyota Avensis Streamline taxi on Cumberland Street

A CCTV image of the woman police want to speak to

When they arrived at Wiggington Road, near to the A1237, the taxi driver pulled over as there appeared to be some confusion regarding the drop-off location.

The man then punched the rear passenger side window causing it to smash.

Both he and the woman made off from the taxi without paying the fare.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm on Saturday April 22, but police only released details today.

Police enquiries have been ongoing since the incident and officers have now got access to CCTV footage of the two people believed to have travelled in the taxi.

The man is described as white, aged 24 to 25, medium build, around 5ft 10in tall, with short light brown hair and a short beard.

He was wearing a dark coloured polo shirt with lighter stripes across the chest and dark trousers.

The woman is white, aged between 22 and 25, about 5ft 2in to 5ft 4in, slim build, with media length dark hair.

She was wearing a black dress with a flower pattern, and distinctive black high heels with a strap pattern going up to the ankle.

If you recognise the man or the woman in the CCTV images, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rachel Shaw. Or email rachel.shaw289@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you prefer to remain anonymous.

Please quote reference number 12170068975 when providing details about this incident.