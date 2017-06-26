New chief constable confirmed for Humberside Police

The new chief constable for Humberside Police has been confirmed today as the current deputy Lee Freeman.

Mr Freeman, 48, who will be paid £144,768, replaces Justine Curran, who stepped down in February.

He was one of three candidates who applied for the role.

Mr Hunter, whose selection of Mr Freeman was confirmed by the Humberside Police and Crime Panel, said he believed he "offers real hope for the future."

He added: “Humberside Police has faced significant scrutiny of its performance over recent years and the effects of that on both the public, officers and staff have been well publicised.

"Throughout this challenging period everyone in the force has worked hard to deliver a decent service to the public of Northern Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire.

"Some problematic legacy issues do remain though, and they will require further time to address in a manner that will pave the way for sustainable improvement into the future.

"Lee has shown an understanding of the issues and has the skills, experience, drive and attitude to lead the force on the journey it must make."

Unlike his predecessor, Mr Freeman has emphasised his desire to be out "being visible". He told a panel hearing last week: "My idea of hell is to be sat behind my computer at my desk all day."

He said today: "My priority now is to get on with the job in hand supporting my staff, engaging with our partners in community safety and working with the Police and Crime Commissioner to deliver the best possible service to the communities of East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire."

Ms Curran announced her immediate retirement after being asked to consider her position byMr Hunter, ahead of a damning HMIC report which rated the force “inadequate” for protecting vulnerable people.

Overall its effectiveness was judged as requiring improvement for the second year running. Its efficiency also is rated as “requires improvement” - up from “inadequate” in 2015.