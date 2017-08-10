CCTV appeal as police investigate theft from Pocklington supermarket

Police have made an appeal for the public's help after the theft of items worth up to £2,000 from a Pocklington supermarket.

Humberside Police today released CCTV images of two men who they want to identify.

It is part on the ongoing investigation into the theft of printer cartridges from Sainsbury’s.

The cartridges, worth up to £2,000 in total, were stolen from the store on July 5.

The men or anyone who can identify them are urged to call 101, quoting crime reference number 16/19980/17.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.