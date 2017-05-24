Arrests after police car chase from Scarborough ends in crash

FOUR men have been arrested after a police pursuit which started in Scarborough ended when the car being chased crashed in Ravenscar.

A Fiat Punto being driven suspiciously failed to stop for officers on Foreshore Road in the early hours today (Weds May 24)

North Yorkshire Police pursued the vehicle out of town northwards, through Burniston and into Ravenscar.

The car crashed into a building in Ravenscar at about 12.25am. All four occupants were arrested.

An 18-year-old man from the Hull area was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously and failing to stop.

Three men aged 22, 22 and 37, also from the Hull area, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

All four remain in custody while enquiries continue.