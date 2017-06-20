Crews at scene of farm buildings fire in village near Pocklington

Firefighters are tackling a fire which broke out in farm buildings in Melbourne this morning.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service sent four engines to the village near Pocklington at around 11.40am.
It followed a report of farm buildings off Main Street being alight.
A spokeswoman said nobody was believed to be inside the buildings.
Crews from Pocklington, Market Weighton, Howden and Beverley are all involved in the ongoing response.
