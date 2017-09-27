Craft and food fair at community centre

The sixth annual local craft and food fair will be held at the Market Weighton Community Centre, Station Road, on Saturday 14 October.
The fair, held between 10am and 2pm will feature 20 assorted stalls along with refreshments. Admission is free.
