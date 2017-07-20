Cracking carnival

Final preparations are being made ahead of the Pocklington Summer Carnival this weekend.

The carnival, on Sunday (23 July) at 1.30pm on West Green, will see lots of attractions to keep all members of the family happy.

Dean and Ruth Hodgson.

This year the event has a new name and new organisers, but is still planned by Pocklington Town Council (PTC).

After joining PTC last year, Cllr Dean Hodgson became the new chairman of the events committee and he decided to adopt a new name for this year’s event.

Now the new deputy mayor, Cllr Hodgson and his wife Ruth have thrown themselves into the planning of the carnival.

Any funds raised at the event will go towards the mayor’s charities which this year are Woldhaven Day Centre and Pocklington in Need.

As well as the usual popular stalls KCFM will be entertaining the crowds with a roadshow throughout the day.

The event opens with a mascot parade. This is followed by a street dance display and a mini sports day for the kids,

There’s also a soft play area for children aged 0-5 years and inflatables fun for all ages, including free bouncy castles.

Children can enjoy face painting, a shooting range, archery and an obstacle course run by St Martin’s School in Fangfoss.

Eagle Eye Falconry will be on hand with a static display of birds of pray, and there’s a licensed bar and food stalls.

From 5pm there’s live music from three bands to entertain visitors.

Cllr Hodgson said: “The PTC runs specific events in the town and the profits go to the mayor’s charities.

“This year mayor David Sykes’ chosen charities are Woldhaven Day Centre and Pocklington in Need.

“We have also had some very generous donations for raffle prizes this year and they will be available to buy at the event.

“For my first year I would love it if we could boost the amount raised. We hope everyone enjoys themselves at the carnival.

“I decided to change the day to a Sunday to make it more of a family day out. Hopefully we can encourage more visitors to come to Pocklington.”

Entry to the carnival is £5 (under 16s free).

Running order

1.30pm Gates open

2pm KCFM start, Opened by the mayor and a mascot parade

2.30pm ‘EMerged Fitness and Dance Company’ Street Dance

3pm Kids Mini Sports Day

3.30pm Pocklington Karate Centre demo

4pm Megan Preece will be performing

4.30pm Raffle Prizes will be drawn

5pm The Beautiful Housemartin band

6pm The Epics – function band

7.30pm Stikkyfingers – Rolling Stones Cover Band