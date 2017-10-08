Councils joining forces to help armed services veterans

Five local authorities, including the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, have joined forces to strengthen the area’s local Armed Forces Covenants.

The covenants support those who are serving, veterans and their families.

The councils have secured £480,000 funding from the Ministry of Defence to form a Sub Regional Armed Forces Covenant Partnership.

The funding will enable the local authorities to share good practice, develop training packages and working together to improve the support available for armed forces veterans and their families.

The sub regional partnership will be chaired by Lieutenant Colonel Allan Hinton from 150 Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps.

Lt Col Hinton said: “The formation of this partnership will ensure a standardised approach across five local authority areas – all of which have existing and historical connections to the armed forces.

“As the community engagement lead for the region, I will be keen to see the partnership delivering on the commitments of the Armed Forces Covenant to ensure that all those who serve our country, past and present, as well as their families, receive the support they deserve.”

Councillor Shaun Horton, cabinet portfolio holder for community involvement and council corporate services, said: “Providing support for those who serve or have served in our armed forces as well as their families is a priority of this council and for the other local authorities within the new partnership.

“By working closely together, all of us can ensure that our services meet the needs of those who are serving, for veterans and for their families and that they are aware of what support is available.”