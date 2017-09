Pocklington Provincial Ward Councillor Andy Strangeway will be holding his September surgery at Judsons on Market Place, between 9.30am and 11.30am, this Saturday (9 September).

Pocklington residents are being invited to come along to the surgery and ask questions, raise concerns or share their views.

Mr Strangeway said: “It’s great to hold these meetings as you learn so much from local people.”