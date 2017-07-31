Council to fight proposed development at inquiry

Pocklington Town Council has decided to be represented at the public inquiry into a 380-home planning application on The Balk, Pocklington.

The decision was taken so it can challenge the developer about the need for further housing in Pocklington at the inquiry, which takes place at County Hall, Beverley, from Tuesday 8 August.

Gladman Developments originally applied to build 380 homes, a local centre with children’s day nursery, convenience store and a care home. Formal and informal public open spaces were to include allotments, a community orchard, children’s play area, skate park and multi-games area.

Pocklington Town Council objected to this application at the consultation stage and it was refused by East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC).

It said the homes proposal is beyond the current development limit for the town and is not allocated for development in the East Riding of Yorkshire Local Plan.

However, the developer Gladman Developments has appealed the decision by the ERYC and the appeal will be heard in public at the council’s offices in Beverley.

A spokesman for the council said: “We have taken the decision to be represented at the inquiry so the council can challenge the developer about the need for further housing in Pocklington.

“We also urge any Pocklington residents who oppose this development to come along to the public inquiry and make their voices heard on the planning appeal.”