Council recycling team set to visit Pocklington

Waste and recycling officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council will be out and about in Pocklington as part of activities to mark this year’s national Recycle Week.

The team will be visiting Pocklington on Tuesday 26 September between 10am and 3pm to promote household recycling and advise residents how to reduce waste around their home.

The officers will be parking their recycling trailer at each location and will be on hand to speak to anyone about waste and recycling issues, answer their questions and take requests for bins and kitchen caddies.

No appointment is needed, residents can just go along to the trailer during the day.

Councillor Symon Fraser, the council’s portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “We know East Riding residents will join us in supporting Recycle Week because they do a fantastic job of recycling their rubbish.

“These visits are a great opportunity for residents to come along and talk to our officers directly about all aspects of recycling and reducing waste.”

Visit the council’s website at www.eastriding.gov.uk/bins for more information about recycling and to watch videos offering recycling tips and showing what happens to the waste residents place in their blue bins.