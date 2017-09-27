Council needs bags of help from residents

Market Weighton Town Council is looking for bags of helping from town residents as it bids to secure funding for a major project.

The council is bidding to land a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative as it attempts to revamp a site on Londesbrorough Road.

In 2007, the council converted the closed Victorian cemetery on Londesborough Road into a nature reserve and bird sanctuary.

The original work was carried out by local groups, but over the last 10 years, and despite regular maintenance by council staff, the area has become overgrown with ivy, ground elder and other invasive plants. The council now intends to sympathetically re-plant the area.

Councillor Derek Cary, who is spearheading the project, said: “Located close to the town centre, the nature reserve and bird sanctuary provides residents and visitors, young and old, the opportunity to enjoy and learn about nature. We have taken advice from the East Riding of Yorkshire biodiversity officer and held discussions with Mires Beck Nursery (a registered charity that provides opportunities for people with learning difficulties and disabilities) who specialise in supplying all types of plants that encourage and sustain wildlife.

“By clearing the ivy and ground elder and planting 20 species of native trees with diverse underplanting, we hope to revitalise the nature reserve and provide a beneficial, sustainable area for all to enjoy well into the future.”

The council is bidding for a grant of up to £4,000 from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme along with two other causes.

Customers will be able to cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.

Voting is open until the end of October and residents are being asked to use their tokens to give the council scheme a real boost.

Tesco funding is available to community groups.

Anyone can nominate a local project and organisations can apply online.

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.