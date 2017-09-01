Council leaders voice support for ‘ambitious’ devolution

Council leaders from across Yorkshire have met for the second time to discuss the future of the county and to reconfirm their commitment to progress a ‘Coalition of the Willing’ One Yorkshire devolution deal with Government.

Barnsley, Bradford, Calderdale, Craven, Doncaster, East Riding of Yorkshire, Hambleton, Harrogate, Hull, Kirklees, Leeds, North Yorkshire, Richmondshire, Ryedale, Scarborough, Selby and York Councils were all represented at the meeting.

A statement issued by the leaders after the meeting said: “All leaders present, including those from Barnsley and Doncaster, once again supported this ambitious approach to devolution, unanimously agreeing this to be the most effective way to build an inclusive economy within Yorkshire that works for all.

“Officers have been tasked to develop proposals for such a deal working with stakeholders, MPs, businesses, unions and political groups. At the same time, we will be seeking an urgent meeting with Ministers to discuss how best we can work as partners to progress a One Yorkshire devolution deal and obtain clarity on the Government’s position.

“We are confident that given the right deal and the right funding, Yorkshire can finally complete the missing piece in the Northern Powerhouse project benefiting Yorkshire, the North and the whole country in the process.”