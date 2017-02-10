Council issues winter driving advice

It’s time to take extra care on the roads.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council is urging motorists to take extra care of potential slippery road conditions after the recent wintry weather.

The council’s advice for driving on snow and ice is:

Drive slowly using the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin.

Manoeuvre gently, avoid sudden braking or acceleration.

When slowing down, get into a low gear as early as possible and allow your speed to reduce using the brake pedal gently.

Leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front.

Mike Featherby, the council’s head of streetscene services, said: “We would advise drivers to take extra care, plan their journey in advance and allow extra time for travel.”