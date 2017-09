A special concert featuring the York Railway Institute Band will be held at Stamford Bridge Village Hall on Saturday 30 September.

The event, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start, will be raising funds for improvements, including toilets and car park re-surfacing, as part of the upgrade plans for the village hall.

Tickets, priced £8, are available from Stamford Bridge Post Office or by calling 01759 371251.