Complaints to council on the increase

The number of complaints made to East Riding of Yorkshire Council rose by 3.5% last year.

A report to the council’s Cabinet meeting showed there had been 1,728 complaints recorded in 2016-17, slightly more than in the previous year.

It claimed that the majority of the gripes from the public were about traditional issues such as council tax, car parking, council housing repairs, road conditions, leisure centres and waste collection.

John Skidmore, the council’s director of corporate Strategy and commissioning, said in his report: “Whilst complaints have risen slightly, the target response rate does remain very high. Complaints remain an important process to identify and address where services can be improved”

The report also noted there had been an increase in the number of people complaining about planning issues.

In total, 99.2% of complaints were responded to within 10 days. The number of positive compliments received by the council plummeted from 9,136 to 2,230.

Mr Skidmore said this was due to a change in the way feedback is collated, and compliments are only recorded where the council staff have exceeded customer expectations, rather than meeting them.

He said: “This loss should be seen as an improvement in the way we record feedback as it gives a true reflection of when we have provided an excellent service, above the normal level of service residents should expect.”