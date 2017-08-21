Company to relocate as it builds on success

A Pocklington-based business is moving, but not too far, as it continues to grow.

Chartered Accountants Townend English has announced its relocation to 81-83 Market Street (the old M. Davis shop), having outgrown its existing accommodation at 80 Market Street.

This move is a logical step for the practice’s growth after its recent merger with Regent Street based Chartered Accountants DGF Accounts.

Under the direction of chartered accountants James Foxton and Jane Frith, the practice offers a modern digital accounting and taxation service to its expanding client base, both local and international.

Mr Foxton said: “We are really proud of the local roots of the practice, having been established in Pocklington some 40 years ago, and are delighted to be able to build on its strong reputation in the local area.”