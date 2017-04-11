Company’s extra power cut help

Northern Powergrid has launched its enhanced Powergrid Care service for customers who may need extra support in a power cut.

The region’s electricity distributor is offering customers who may have a serious health condition, be medically dependent on electricity, elderly, have very young children or have mental health or specific communication needs, access to free priority services to support them if their lights go out.

It has launched a new Powergrid Care area on its website (northernpowergrid.com) offering customers tailored information about the different support available and how to sign-up themselves, a member of their family, or a friend to the free service.

Siobhan Barton, head of customer and stakeholder engagement, said: “We hope the new information we’re sharing online and in communities will make more people aware of our free service.”