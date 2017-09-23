Community pool committee in lifeguard appeal

Committee members at a community swimming pool are appealing for volunteers to help with the smooth running of the facility.

Stamford Bridge Community Pool needs a new lifeguard, preferably more, and responsible adults who would be on hand to help out in case of emergencies.

New committee members are also needed to keep the pool running, particularly anyone who could help the team who organise the bookings.

A spokeswoman at the community pool said: “We particularly need a lifeguard who would be available in the daytime as we cannot open the pool without one.

“We also require a responsible adult at pool-side in the event of an emergency.

“This is just to make sure all bases are covered regarding the safety aspect of running a pool.

“A number of us do this already but it is always good to have extra people who are willing to help out.

“We are always fundraising so anyone who would like to help with is would be made most welcome. Any donations for local companies will also be very welcome.

“We now run two very successful swimming session at the pool. One of them is for pre-school children and their parents between 10am and 11am on Monday mornings. Any child under three do not have to pay while parents pay just £3.

“The other one is for the over 55s between 2pm and 3pm on a Monday which is extremely popular.

“We also hire out the pool for children’s parties. It session is just £33 for up to 20 people.”

Visit www.sbcpool.org for more details.