Comedian John Bishop's record sell-out for Pocklington shows

Tickets to see comedian John Bishop at Pocklington Arts Centre sold out in a record time of just 20 minutes.

People lined up outside in the snow and many were poised at their computer screens ready for the clock to turn 10am as more than 2,000 people attempted to get their hands on just 380 tickets to see the Liverpudlian.

Although Sarah Millican's show in 2014 sold out slightly faster, the amount of tickets for John Bishop's two shows make it the fastest selling yet.

Securing John Bishop as a booking rounds off the “strongest six months of comedy to date” at the arts centre.

Jon Culshaw with Bill Dare will take to the stage tonight, and acts such as Chris Ramsey and Rob Beckett set to perform later this month.

James Duffy, assistant manager, said: “We have worked with his agents quite a lot in the past and we have built up a relationship through that.

“We’re really pleased to have secured John before goes on an arena tour performing in front of more than 10,000 people a night.”

The hope is that even more big acts will be heading towards Pocklington in the future, following in the names of Jason Manford, Sarah Millican, Rhod Gilbert and now John Bishop.

All of the tickets are now sold out but the public can join a waiting list for return tickets. John Bishop is performing at the arts centre on April 12 and 13.