Coles Solicitors continues expansion

A law firm which has an office in Market Weighton has expanded its residential conveyancing team following continued growth.

Coles Solicitors, which has a network of 10 offices across the county, has announced the promotion of Andrew Haigh to residential conveyancing solicitor, expanding the service throughout York and East Yorkshire.

Andrew’s promotion comes as part of a larger recruitment campaign for the firm which is looking to take on two conveyancing solicitors plus assistants, an additional private client solicitor, and various administration positions.

Andrew, who joined the firm in 2015 as an assistant to the head of conveyancing, has been an integral part of the company’s service delivery in this time and is looking forward to the challenges this promotion will bring.

He said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Coles to expand the residential conveyancing provision as well as providing a dedicated service in York, where there is significant demand.”