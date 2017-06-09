Club thanked after hosting ‘Feathers and Fools’ event

Hull and East Yorkshire Mind has said a huge thank you to a group in Pocklington who raised £4,000 for the charity.

Pocklington Rugby Club Under 12s organised and hosted the ‘Feathers and Fools’ ball which raised money for different charities in the area.

£4,000 was raised for Hull and East Yorkshire Mind and it will go towards setting up a new group to support young people in the East Riding.

Justine Sangwin, one of the members of the committee, said: “It was fantastic to be able to host a black tie ball for 250 people and raise money for such great causes, as well as enjoy a fun evening. We wanted to be able to do something about mental health for young people.

“The Ball Committee, together with Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, agreed that monies raised from the event would be directed to their projects aimed at 12-18 year olds, focusing on cyber-bulling and children experiencing mental health issues.

“In the modern world we live in, we sadly hear all too often of young people becoming victims via social media, whether that’s in the form of bullying, grooming, trolling or identity theft to name but a few. And in some cases the result can be catastrophic for the children and families involved. I would like to say a huge thank you to the Ball Committee, our sponsors and all our guests.”

Vicky Anderson, service manager at Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, said: “I want to say a big thank you to the whole team involved in making the feathers and fools ball a success.”