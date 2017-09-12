Close shave and long ride for Sue Ryder

Sue Ryder’s coffers were boosted after a man took on the Prudential Ride London 100 bike race and shaved his head for the cause.

Dan Nuttall, who is the grandson of one of the charity’s volunteers in Pocklington, completed the race in 5 hours 28 minutes.

Before shaving his head he encouraged his university colleagues to donate money, lifting his total to £915.

He decided to raise money for Sue Ryder due to his grandmother Yolande Nuttall’s connection to the charity. She has been with Sue Ryder for 15 years and recently received her long service award.

A charity spokesman said: “She is a positive role model and is passionate about Sue Ryder and what it does.”

Dan has now graduated and lives in London.